'I can't accept it!' - Ribery releases statement after his home is robbed during Fiorentina's clash with Parma

The French winger has admitted that he is concerned for his family's safety in Italy after being the victim of a break-in over the weekend

Franck Ribery has released a statement after his home was robbed during 's clash with , hinting that he will have to evaluate his future at the club.

Ribery signed for Fiorentina on a free transfer after leaving Bayern last summer, and has since appeared in 15 matches for the club, scoring three goals.

The former international was back in Fiorentina's starting XI for their trip to Parma on Sunday, which ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors thanks to two penalties from Erick Pulgar.

More teams

While the 37-year-old was handling business on the pitch, thieves allegedly broke into his Florence residence after allegedly tampering with the exterior surveillance system.

They reportedly made off with two Rolex watches, a Cartier bracelet, various gold jewellery and 10 branded bags, after vandalising the furniture and leaving clothes strewn all over the house.

Ribery's family were staying in Munich at the time of the incident, but the Fiorentina winger recorded a video showing the damage caused upon his return, which he has posted on social media.

The former Bayern star has also sent a message to supporters via his official Twitter account promising to put his family's safety first after the incident, which reads: "After this victory against Parma, I came back home. This "home" in , a country in which I decided to pursue my career after so many beautiful years in Munich.

"This is what I discovered ... So yes, my wife lost a few bags, some jewellery, but "al Hamdoulillah" it's not essential. What shocks me is the feeling of being naked.

"To have your pants taken down and that feeling, it doesn't pass. I can't accept it! Thank God my wife and my children were safe in Munich, but how can we trust [our surroundings] anymore today?

"How can I / we feel good here today after that? I don't run after the millions (of euros). Thank God we lack for nothing. But, I always run after the ball, because it's my passion.

"But passion or not, my family comes first. And we will take the necessary decisions."

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso voiced his support for Ribery via the club's website, stating: “I’m very disappointed with and shocked by what happened to Franck Ribery on Sunday night.

"We’d all like to send all our support to Franck and his wonderful family. Aside from the financial loss, these events are very traumatic for the victims because you may lose personal items of sentimental value that nothing can replace.

"More importantly, you lose the sense of security we should all feel when we leave our families – our wives, our children – at home. We’ll do everything we can to help Franck feel safe again and help him through this difficult time.

Article continues below

"I'm sure that the Fiorentina family will show solidarity with Franck by making him feel the love we all have for him.”

Ribery is due back in action with Fiorentina on Wednesday, with set to arrive at Artemio Franchi Stadium for a mid-table encounter.

La Viola are sitting 13th in the Serie A standings at the moment, but can move to within two points of their midweek opponents in 10th if they secure a second successive win.