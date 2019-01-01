'I belong here' - Reus does not regret decision to stay at Dortmund despite offers from Barca, Arsenal and PSG

The German international had interest from a number of top clubs, but wants to achieve more with his current club

Marco Reus says he does not regret his decision to stay at as his agent revealed that some of the world's top clubs were pushing to sign the midfielder in 2015.

Reus originally joined Dortmund from in 2012, and rapidly became one of the world's most in-demand attackers as he thrived under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The midfielder helped the club reach the 2012-13 final while scoring at least 19 goals in three of his first four seasons with Dortmund.

However, injuries soon became a major impact on Reus' career, as the German star missed considerable game-time in recent years due to a number of ligament problems.

In 2015, though, Reus was still hot property, despite the first of those injuries, with a number of top clubs linked with the star.

He signed a new deal with Dortmund that year, but one of Reus' agents, Kai Psotta, says that clubs like , , , Milan and both and were chasing the German international.

"For example, in summer 2015, my boss Dirk Hebel sat in the Dusseldorf airport hotel with Barcelona's Raul Sanllehi. Six months later, the Catalan club's officials, led by Robert Fernandez, launched another attempt to lure Reus to ," Psotta told GQ.

"They were as unsuccessful as Arsenal's Richard Law, who had a total of three meetings, as were Ivan Gazidis of [Editor's Note: Gazidis was still at Arsenal in 2015] and Olivier Letang of Paris Saint-Germain and representatives of both Manchester clubs."

Reus had a bounce-back season in 2018-19, reaching his peak once again as Dortmund finished second in the league.

The 30-year-old midfielder scored 21 goals in 36 appearances, having played only 39 matches the prior two seasons combined.

Article continues below

And, despite Dortmund's lack of trophies in recent seasons, Reus is determined to help guide the club to success.

"Of course, I have been thinking about the offers of these top clubs for more than a day, everything else would be a lie. But in the end, I always chose my club, and I still do not regret it to this day," Reus affirmed.

"Because I belong here. Because Dortmund is my club. And I really want to win the with this club. I want to be DFB Pokal winner again. I want to be in the Champions League final again. Knowing that you have three, four good years, every year you try to get the most out of it."