'I am very happy with him' - Emery praises Ozil after recent resurgence at Arsenal

The Spanish boss has been impressed with the German's attitude in training after a strong month of performances for the Gunners

boss Unai Emery says he is "very happy" with Mesut Ozil, who has fought his way back into the starting line up in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old has endured a turbulent campaign at the Emirates Stadium, falling out of favour with Emery initially and only starting one game for the Gunners over the festive period.

Ozil has appeared in 27 matches across all competitions this term, but he has only recently enjoyed a resurgence in the Arsenal first team.

Emery has questioned the German's application in training at times and he has been reluctant to use him in away fixtures, favouring a more combative approach in midfield.

His stance now seems to have changed, however, with Ozil granted three starts in Arsenal's last four Premier League matches.

The mercurial midfielder produced a man of the match display during a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday night and he is in line to retain his spot in the team for a trip to on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the clash at Goodison Park, Emery praised Ozil for his current form, as he stated: "He is working very well, he is playing well and he is helping us. I am very happy with him.

"I think now in the team we have a good atmosphere and good spirit. Each player is helping us with his quality and with good behaviour.

"This is the spirit I want so they are doing that, and Mesut is also."

The Gunners are fourth in the Premier League at the moment, having played a game less than their top four rivals , and .

Five wins in their last six games have seen Emery's men assume a strong position in the table, with qualification now well within their sights heading into the final stages of the season.

Arsenal also have a quarterfinal against to look forward to next week and the manager insists he is happy with his side's current trajectory.

"I think now we are ok," Emery added. "Each match gives us information on how we can finish. I am very realistic.

"We are in a good moment, it depends on the match on Sunday and the three points.

“If we win we are third and if we don’t win we can lose our position.

"But football is each moment about enjoyment, preparation, working and playing. Sunday is the same.”