'I am Koulibaly' - African stars stand up for Napoli defender after racist abuse
African players including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Kwadwo Asamoah have shown support to Kalidou Koulibaly after he was allegedly racially abused in Wednesday’s Serie A fixture.
The Senegal international was a subject of monkey chants from the fans in an encounter that Inter Milan won 1-0 courtesy of Lautaro Martinez's last-gasp effort.
Koulibaly was later sent off after receiving a second yellow card in the closing stages of the tie for sarcastically clapping for the referee, immediately after he got his first warning.
However, in the spirit of togetherness, African stars joined their colleagues including Cristiano Ronaldo, Vincent Kompany and Mauro Icardi to condemn the act.
❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/nvs0G1BHKf — Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) December 27, 2018
There’s no place for racism in football. There’s no place for racism anywhere at all. pic.twitter.com/d2YwWSbXJe — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 27, 2018
#SayNoToRacism #JeSuisKoulibaly @kkoulibaly26 #Soutien 🙅♂️🙅🏻♂️🙅🏽♂️🙅🏾♂️🙅🏿♂️🙅🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/4eQ5W60ihS — Lamine Sané officiel (@LamineSane06) December 27, 2018
I am,you are, we are all @kkoulibaly26 #notoracism #enoughisenough pic.twitter.com/yW9gRRcFoV — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) December 27, 2018
Fa male ascoltare versi razzisti rivolti a un fratm. Tutto il resto è secondario. Resta soltanto tanta amarezza comunque #forzanapolisempre
Cela fais mal d’entendre des chants racistes envers mon frère, le reste n’est que secondaire
Il ne reste seulement que de la tristesse pic.twitter.com/wm83mFW3eg — ghoulam faouzi (@GhoulamFaouzi) December 26, 2018
Frere , Je suis amer pour ne pas dire meurtri et consterné par ce que tu as vécu. Mais, je te connais suffisamment pour t’avoir pratiqué pendant des années. Ces actes abominables ne vont nullement t’atteindre. Par rapport à notre race, nous en sommes fiers. Et, au delà, nous allons continuer à la défendre comme nous défendrons les couleurs de notre Patrie. Tu as rappelé à la face du monde que l’identité ne se compartimente pas. @@@ Allez le Lion###