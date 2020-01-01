Hyderabad FC boss Javier Lopez - I didn't expect to win 5-1

Javier Lopez said he was proud of his young players...

Hyderabad FC coach Javier Lopez expressed satisfaction over his team's display in the 5-1 win against on Thursday in Guwahati.

Marcelinho and Liston Colaco scored two goals each and youngster Mohammad Yasir scored his first (ISL) goal to secure three points. Hyderabad finished their season at the bottom of the table with 10 points from 18 games.

After the game, Lopez said, "It was difficult for NorthEast United as they had many players out. I knew if we score first, it'll be difficult for them.

More teams

"I didn't expect to win 5-1. It was a difficult win for us. The planning was perfect, we played fantastic football. Especially in the first half-hour. After that, we lost control. In the second half, we controlled the game and we scored goals. The players knew what to do at every moment."

He reserved special praise for youngsters Yasir and Asish Rai who made the step up to play for the first team in the ISL this season.

"I'm really proud of the job we're doing with younger players. Yasir and Rai played really well. They always try to learn. They can be good players for the national team."

