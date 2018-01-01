Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie in contention for Southampton game

The Benin international was sent off in their clash with Brighton and subsequently banned for three games

Steve Mounie is in contention for Huddersfield Town tie with Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

On December 2, the 24-year-old received his first red card since his switch to the English elite division in their 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion after a serious foul play on Yves Bissouma .

As a result, he was subsequently banned for three games and missed the Terriers' clash with Bournemouth, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

However, on Thursday, Huddersfield manager David Wagner affirmed that the forward is now available to feature in their games.

“Steve Mounie is back as he’s allowed to play again and he’s in contention for the weekend,” Mounie said in a pre-match conference.

Article continues below

This season, the former Montpellier man has made 13 appearances, although he is yet to open his goal account .