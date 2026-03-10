Play-off hopes are on the line at the Racecourse Ground, where Wrexham and Hull City clash in a Championship showdown as the season heads into its decisive stretch.

Wrexham vs Hull kick-off time

Championship - Championship SToK Cae Ras

Wrexham vs Hull City kicks off on 10 Mar at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Wrexham face a quick turnaround after an exhausting 120‑minute FA Cup thriller against Chelsea. The Red Dragons twice took the lead in Saturday’s fifth‑round clash at the Racecourse Ground, only to be pegged back each time. Their hopes of a famous upset faded in stoppage time when George Dobson’s yellow card was upgraded to red for a reckless challenge on Alejandro Garnacho.

With Wrexham down to ten men, Garnacho and João Pedro struck in extra time to secure a 4‑2 victory for Chelsea, ending the Welsh side’s dream of reaching the quarter‑finals for the first time since 1997.

Although the defeat stung, Phil Parkinson’s men can now channel all their energy into the league. Sitting inside the playoff spots with 57 points from 35 games, Wrexham are chasing a fourth straight promotion. They’ve built momentum with three consecutive Championship wins, most recently edging Charlton Athletic 1‑0 at The Valley.

Hull arrive in north Wales three points ahead but wobbling after back‑to‑back defeats. They were edged out by Ipswich at Portman Road, then fell 3‑1 at home to Millwall despite going into halftime level. That setback leaves them nine points off the automatic promotion places.

The Tigers will be eager to bounce back, especially having beaten Wrexham 2‑0 in December’s reverse fixture. Sergej Jakirović’s side have been formidable away from home, winning seven of their last nine Championship trips, including three clean sheets in their previous four.

Key stats & injury news

Injury concerns continue to shape Wrexham’s lineup. Ben Sheaf, Matty James, and Liberato Cacace are still unavailable, while Dobson will sit out after his red card against Chelsea. There’s also a question mark over Issa Kaboré, who missed the cup tie with a hamstring issue and faces a late fitness test.

On the other side, Hull have of problems of their own. Akin Famewo, Ryan Giles, Darko Gyabi, Yu Hirakawa, Matty Jacob, and Mo Belloumi are all ruled out, leaving Sergej Jakirović with limited options. Midfielder Matt Crooks adds to the headache, serving the second match of his suspension after reaching ten yellow cards this season.

History isn’t on Wrexham’s side against Hull at the Racecourse Ground - they haven’t beaten the Tigers there in league play since April 1996. Still, they did knock Hull out of the EFL Cup earlier this season, winning on penalties after a dramatic 3‑3 draw.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

