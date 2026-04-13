How to watch today's UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualification games: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Matchday 3 of the UEFA qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup is packed with heavyweight clashes that could shape the road to Brazil. The standout fixture is at Wembley, where England and Spain go head‑to‑head for control of Group A3 - both unbeaten so far, though England have never lost to Spain at home in their last five meetings. Over in Gothenburg, Sweden host Denmark in a Nordic derby with both sides level on four points at the top of Group A1, but Sweden will have to cope without injured captain Kosovare Asllani.

Group A2 brings another blockbuster, as the Netherlands welcome France to the Rat Verlegh Stadion. France are looking to extend their perfect start, while the Dutch will lean on Lineth Beerensteyn to try and break a run that’s seen France win four of the last five encounters.

Meanwhile, Germany look unstoppable in Group A4, boasting nine points and a +9 goal difference after just two games. Austria, still without a goal or a point, face the daunting task of trying to upset a German side they’ve never beaten in seven previous attempts.

Upcoming World Cup Qualification UEFA fixtures on TV schedule