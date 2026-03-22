Sunday brings a massive clash at the bottom of the Premier League, with Tottenham and Nottingham Forest both desperate to snatch three points in their battle to stay afloat.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest kicks off on 22 Mar at 09:15 EST and 14:15 GMT.

Match preview

Tottenham briefly lifted spirits in midweek Champions League action, edging Atletico Madrid 3‑2 in their last‑16 second leg. The win wasn’t enough to overturn the heavy 5‑2 defeat from the first leg, but paired with a draw at Premier League champions Liverpool just days earlier, it gave fans a reminder that resilience still exists in this side.

That said, Spurs remain in trouble domestically. They sit 16th in the Premier League, only a point above the relegation zone, and are enduring a 12‑match winless run in the league - their longest since 1935.

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Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, enjoyed European success of their own. Vitor Pereira’s men overturned a narrow deficit against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League, thanks to goals from Nicolas Dominguez and Ryan Yates, before benefiting from a chaotic penalty shootout that sent them through to the quarter‑finals against Porto.

Back in the Premier League, however, Forest’s struggles continue. A goalless draw with Fulham stretched their winless run to seven matches and left them above the drop zone only on goal difference. Scoring has been a persistent issue, with 14 blanks this season, second only to Wolves.

Against Spurs, though, Forest have found joy. They beat Tottenham 3‑0 in December and have now won three straight league meetings between the sides, including a 2‑1 victory in this fixture last season.

Key stats & injury news

Tottenham finally have some relief on the injury front. Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Conor Gallagher, Lucas Bergvall, and Destiny Udogie all made their returns in the Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid, while Richarlison is back in the fold after serving his suspension in Europe. Dominic Solanke (hip) and Joao Palhinha (head) weren’t ready for Wednesday’s clash, but both are expected to be available this weekend.

Even so, Spurs still have a sizeable group missing: Yves Bissouma (muscle), Ben Davies (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), and James Maddison (knee) remain sidelined.

Getty Images

Forest’s situation isn’t much brighter. Dilane Bakwa had to come off during Thursday’s Europa League tie, though his knock doesn’t appear serious. The bigger concern is the long‑term injuries, with Willy Boly (knee), Jair Cunha (ankle), Chris Wood (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), and John Victor (knee) all ruled out until after the international break.

For Spurs supporters, the wider context is sobering. The last three Premier League clubs to go winless in their first 12 league matches of a calendar year all ended up relegated - Middlesbrough in 2016‑17 being the most recent example. Adding to the anxiety, Tottenham currently own the worst home record in the division this season, with just 10 points collected from 15 games at their own ground.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: