Tigres head into the first-leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal against the Seattle Sounders in Mexico, while still trying to shake off some inconsistent form.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Tigres vs Seattle Sounders FC as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Tigres vs Seattle Sounders FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Tigres vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

Tigres vs Seattle Sounders kicks off on 9 Apr at 21:00 EST and 02:00 GMT.

Match preview

Tigres head into this quarterfinal after a narrow 1-0 loss to Club Tijuana over the weekend. Their only win in the last five matches came in dramatic fashion against Cincinnati, where they overturned a 3-0 aggregate deficit with a 5-1 victory in the Round of 16.

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Seattle arrive in Mexico in much better form. The Sounders edged Houston Dynamo 1-0 in their latest outing, stretching their unbeaten run to six games across all competitions. During that stretch, they’ve conceded just once, showing how solid they’ve been defensively.

Players to watch

For Tigres, Rodrigo Aguirre has been the standout in this season’s Champions Cup. The 31-year-old forward has already scored four times in just three matches and will again be central to their attacking threat.

On the other side, Seattle’s Paul Rothrock has been making his mark too. The 27-year-old has found the net twice in two continental games this season and comes into this tie in good form, ready to play a key role for the Sounders going forward.

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Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs Seattle Sounders FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: