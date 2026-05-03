How to watch today's Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV channel and live stream options for Freiburg vs Wolfsburg are listed below.

Country / Region Broadcaster(s) USA ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App Australia beIN Sports Connect Canada fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer Spain DAZN Spain Middle East MBC Shahid South / Sub-Saharan Africa MBC Shahid

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable in your current location, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in your home country, you can access your regular broadcaster's coverage and watch the match live. ExpressVPN is a reliable option for bypassing geo-restrictions securely.

SC Freiburg host VfL Wolfsburg at the Europa-Park Stadion in a Bundesliga fixture that means very different things to each side. Freiburg sit eighth in the table and are still active on the European front, while Wolfsburg are scrapping to avoid relegation from 17th.

Freiburg arrive here with their season stretched across multiple fronts. Julian Schuster's side reached the DFB-Pokal semi-final, where they fell 2-1 to VfB Stuttgart in extra time, and they have also been competing in the Europa League. That schedule has taken a toll, but the quality in their squad is not in doubt.

Their last Bundesliga outing ended in a 4-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, a result that will sting. Freiburg have the ability to beat anyone on their day, but they have looked vulnerable when the intensity drops after a heavy midweek commitment.

Wolfsburg's situation is far more precarious. Ralph Hasenhüttl's side are in the thick of a relegation battle, and their injury list has made an already difficult season considerably harder. A point against Borussia Moenchengladbach last weekend was a modest return, but it at least steadied the ship briefly.

The Wolves have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions. With survival still far from guaranteed, every home game for Freiburg represents a chance to pile further pressure on a squad short on numbers and confidence.

There is genuine tension in this one, even if the positions in the table suggest a comfortable afternoon for the hosts. Wolfsburg have shown they can hurt teams — their 3-4 win at Wolfsburg earlier this season proves that — and desperation can be a powerful motivator.

Read on for full details on how to watch this Bundesliga fixture live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Freiburg vs Wolfsburg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Freiburg are without P. Osterhage and J. Makengo through injury. No suspensions are recorded for the hosts, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Wolfsburg travel with a heavily depleted squad. M. Mueller, C. Santos, J. Seelt, B. Dardai, J. Wind, and Rogerio are all sidelined through injury. No suspensions apply to the away side. No projected XI has been confirmed, and the situation will be monitored ahead of kick-off.

Form

Freiburg have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on April 26. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 to VfB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal semi-final. The positive side of that run includes a 2-1 Bundesliga win over FC Heidenheim and a 1-3 victory away at Celta Vigo in the Europa League.

Wolfsburg have picked up one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Bundesliga fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 0-0 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach on April 25. The sole win in that run came at Union Berlin, where they won 2-1 on April 18. They were beaten 6-3 by Bayer Leverkusen on April 4 and lost 1-2 to Eintracht Frankfurt on April 11. Across those five matches, Wolfsburg scored four goals and conceded nine.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on December 20, 2025, when Wolfsburg hosted Freiburg in the Bundesliga — Freiburg won 4-3. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Freiburg have won four and Wolfsburg one. Freiburg also won 0-1 at Wolfsburg in April 2025 and claimed a 3-2 home win in December 2024. Wolfsburg's only victory in this run was a 1-2 away win at Freiburg in April 2024.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Freiburg are eighth and Wolfsburg are 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Freiburg vs Wolfsburg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: