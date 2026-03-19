Nottingham Forest head to Denmark needing to overturn a narrow first leg deficit as they take on FC Midtjylland at MCH Arena in the Europa League Round of 16 second leg tie.

Here is where to find English language live streams of FC Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch FC Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

FC Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage MCH Arena

FC Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest kicks off on 19 Mar at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

The Ulvene will have the comfort of home advantage, and that could make all the difference. With a one-goal cushion already in their pocket, the upcoming leg looks a little less daunting. Midtjylland have had Nottingham Forest’s number this season, beating the Tricky Trees twice, and they’ll be hungry to make it three.

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Meanwhile, Forest’s struggles continue to pile up. Their form has been underwhelming, and the pressure is mounting. At home, they’ve failed to get the better of the Ulvene on both occasions this season. If the visitors want to keep their Europa League hopes alive, they’ll need to rethink their approach and sharpen their strategy.

Key stats & injury news

Midtjylland will be missing some firepower up front, with top scorer Franculino - who’s bagged 21 goals this season - ruled out through a knee injury. Teenage winger Mikel Gogorza is also sidelined, leaving the Ulvene a little short in attack.

On the Forest side, the injury list is just as worrying. Jair Cunha had to come off early in the first leg with a foot problem, and he joins Stefan Ortega (calf), Nicolo Savona, Chris Wood, John Victor, and Willy Boly (all knee) in the treatment room. To make matters worse, Luca Netz is ineligible for Europa League action.

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Still, there’s a glimmer of hope for the Garibaldis. They’ve managed to win two of their last three Europa League games on the road, and they’ll need to summon that same resilience if they want to book a spot in the quarter-finals - a stage they haven’t reached in European competition since the 1995-96 UEFA Cup.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MID Last 2 matches NFO 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 FC Midtjylland

Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 FC Midtjylland 4 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: