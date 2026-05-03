LaLiga - LaLiga RCDE Stadium

TV channel and live stream options for Espanyol vs Real Madrid are listed below.

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If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is geo-blocked, you can use a Virtual Private Network to access the platform from your home country. ExpressVPN is a reliable option for watching live sport while overseas.

Real Madrid travel to the RCDE Stadium to face Espanyol in LaLiga, with Carlo Ancelotti's successor still undecided and the club's season delicately balanced.

Espanyol currently sit 13th in the table and have managed only one point from their last three league matches, most recently a goalless draw with Levante on 27 April.

Real Madrid arrive in Barcelona having dropped points in three of their last five matches across all competitions. Back-to-back Champions League defeats to Bayern Munich have complicated their European ambitions, and a 1-1 draw at Real Betis last time out in LaLiga did little to settle nerves.

Off the pitch, Real Madrid's managerial situation remains a talking point. Álvaro Arbeloa's future appears increasingly uncertain, with president Florentino Pérez reportedly weighing options for next summer. José Mourinho's name has re-entered the conversation, though the Benfica coach has addressed the speculation publicly without neither confirming nor denying an approach.

Espanyol can exploit that fragility, though both sides will be without key players, influencing their starting line-ups.

How to watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or simply want to access your usual streaming services from another country, you may hit geo-restrictions. That's where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, creates a secure, encrypted connection that masks your IP address. By routing your traffic through a server in your home country, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is provided later in this article, or you can consult our round-up of the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Espanyol will be without forward J. Puado due to injury, while Pablo Lozano serves a suspension. The club has yet to confirm a starting XI, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Real Madrid face a lengthier injury list: Eder Militao, Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé and Rodrygo are all sidelined, depleting options across the pitch. Like Espanyol, the visitors have yet to confirm a starting XI, and further updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Espanyol have collected just one point from their last five LaLiga matches, managing one draw and suffering three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 stalemate with Levante on April 27. Earlier in that run, they lost 4-1 to Barcelona and 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano, shipping five goals in total while finding the net only once.

Real Madrid have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent LaLiga result was a 1-1 draw at Real Betis on April 24, with a 2-1 victory over Deportivo Alavés on April 21 representing their only success during that run. Both reverses came against Bayern Munich in the Champions League—2-1 and 4-3 defeats—meaning Los Blancos shipped seven goals in those two European outings alone.





Head-to-Head Record





Real Madrid last hosted Espanyol on 20 September 2025, securing a 2-0 LaLiga win. Across the past five meetings, Los Blancos have prevailed four times, with Espanyol's sole success coming via a 1-0 home win in February 2025. Overall, Real Madrid have scored 10 goals in those five matches, while Espanyol have replied with three.

Standings

In LaLiga, Espanyol currently sit 13th while Real Madrid are second.

For fans seeking to watch today's Espanyol vs. Real Madrid match, a step-by-step VPN guide is available.

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up for ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then install the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Launch the app and pick a server in the country where the match is available (e.g., UK viewer wanting a US stream should select a US server). Clear Cache: Your browser sometimes retains your old location. Clear cookies or refresh the browser for the change to take effect. Finally, head over to your broadcaster's website or app and start streaming the match.

How to watch on the Big Screen

While phones and laptops get the job done, live football deserves the big screen. Here's how to get the VPN running on your TV: