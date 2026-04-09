Crystal Palace are stepping into new territory with their first-ever European quarterfinal, and Selhurst Park will host the opening leg of their UEFA Conference League tie against Fiorentina.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina kicks off on 9 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Crystal Palace went through a rough patch between mid‑December and late January, failing to pick up a single win, but they’ve managed to turn things around at just the right time. The Eagles are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions and have also put together a strong run in Europe, avoiding defeat in six straight Conference League games.

Even so, the season has been a mixed bag. Palace started brightly, going ten games unbeaten at the beginning of the campaign, but momentum dipped after losing key players. At Selhurst Park, consistency has been hard to find, with only three Premier League home wins, though they’ve shown they can rise to the occasion when the stakes are high. This quarterfinal is historic for the club - it’s their first in a major European competition - and they join Leicester, West Ham, Aston Villa, and Chelsea as English sides to reach this stage of the Conference League, with all four of those teams winning their ties.

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Fiorentina, on the other hand, are no strangers to this level of European football. This is their first meeting with an English team since the 2023 Conference League final in Prague. Domestically, they’ve struggled and sit 15th in Serie A, but like Palace, they’ve found some stability lately, going six games unbeaten. Their experience could be crucial - they’ve reached at least the semifinals in each of their last three Conference League campaigns and have an impressive record in quarterfinals, winning 10 of 11, with the only loss coming way back in 1970 against Celtic.

In the previous round, Fiorentina became the first club to reach 50 Conference League matches, and overall they’ve lost just four of their 22 European quarterfinal ties. That pedigree makes them a dangerous opponent, even if their league form has been disappointing.

Key stats & injury news

For Crystal Palace, Dean Henderson missed the second leg against AEK Larnaca through illness, but the ex‑Manchester United keeper is expected to be back in goal. Adam Wharton picked up a minor knock late in March, though he should be fit enough to play. Eddie Nketiah and Cheick Doucoure remain doubts, with Nketiah more likely to return later in the month.

Fiorentina have bigger problems, with Rolando Mandragora, Manor Solomon, Niccolò Fortini and Fabiano Parisi all set to miss out due to injuries.

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In terms of records, Fiorentina have been excellent in two‑legged European ties, winning 15 of their last 16. Their recent results against English clubs haven’t been as strong, though - they’re winless in their last three, with two defeats and a draw.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: