Chelsea will have to be at their absolute best if they’re going to turn things around against Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 second leg.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain kicks off on 17 Mar 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Liam Rosenior’s team welcome the reigning Champions League holders to Stamford Bridge, still smarting from a 5–2 defeat in Paris last week. Chelsea matched PSG for much of the night, but costly mistakes have left them with a huge task ahead.

Stamford Bridge has seen its share of memorable European evenings, and the Blues will need another one to keep their Round of 16 hopes alive. Form isn’t on their side either, with a narrow 1-0 Premier League loss to Newcastle at the weekend adding pressure to deliver a big response.

Getty Images

PSG, meanwhile, already look set for the quarter‑finals, where Galatasaray or Liverpool await. Their emphatic first‑leg win doubled as payback for last summer’s Club World Cup defeat to Chelsea, and Luis Enrique’s squad enjoyed a weekend off from Ligue 1 to prepare.

Now they arrive in London chasing a fifth win from six away fixtures, marking their fourth trip to Stamford Bridge and their first in nearly a decade.

Key stats & injury news

Last week’s thriller in Paris had an ugly flashpoint when Pedro Neto shoved a PSG ball boy. UEFA are still looking into the incident, and he could face a one‑match suspension. For now, though, he’s available for the return leg, having already sat out a Premier League ban at the weekend, and Chelsea will welcome him back with injuries sidelining Estevao Willian and Jamie Bynoe‑Gittens.

Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspension) are confirmed absentees, while goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is touch‑and‑go with a groin problem after a tough night in Paris.

Getty Images

PSG, in contrast, have had a clear schedule between the two legs. Enrique is expected to bring the same squad to London, with only Fabian Ruiz (knee) and teenager Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring) missing out.

The visitors have made a habit of getting the better of English sides, winning their last three two‑legged ties. Chelsea, on the other hand, have stumbled at this stage, losing three straight knockout games in the Champions League.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: