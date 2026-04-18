The historic city of Seville is bracing for a monumental clash at the Estadio de La Cartuja, where Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad will battle under the lights to lift the 124th edition of the Copa del Rey.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey Estadio de La Cartuja

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad kicks off on 18 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

This final carries a distinct sense of destiny for both sides, marking a massive opportunity to secure domestic silverware in what has been a gruelling season. Atletico Madrid enters this match on a massive high after knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League earlier this week, proving that Diego Simeone’s trademark defensive grit is as potent as ever.

Getty Images

However, they face a Real Sociedad team that has become a perennial thorn in the side of Spain's traditional giants. La Real has been resting and preparing for this single moment while Atleti fought through a midweek European war, and that physical edge could be decisive. Fans could expect a tactical masterpiece - Simeone will likely look to absorb pressure and strike on the break, while Imanol Alguacil’s side will rely on their fluid midfield to try and find cracks in the red-and-white wall.

Key stats & injury news

The narrative heading into Seville is heavily shaped by the fitness of key players after a punishing April schedule. Atletico is closely monitoring goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who has been battling a minor knock, though the heroics of Juan Musso in recent outings provide a solid safety net if needed.

On the other side, Real Sociedad has received a significant boost as Yangel Herrera returned to training this week following a soleus injury; while he may not be fit to start, he could be a vital weapon off the bench.

Getty Images

Statistically, Atleti is hunting for their 11th Copa title and their first since 2013, while Real Sociedad looks to recreate their 2020 magic. Given that their last league meeting was a tightly contested affair, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this one requires more than 90 minutes to find a winner.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: