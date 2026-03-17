Manchester City have a mountain to climb if they're to overturn a massive first-leg deficit against 15-time European champions Real Madrid in this round of 16 clash.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Manchester City vs Real Madrid as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Etihad Stadium

Man City vs Real Madrid will kick off on 17 Mar 2026 at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Manchester City must overturn a three-goal deficit against Real Madrid to progress from the second leg of this Champions League round of 16 tie.

City are now nine points adrift of Arsenal in the Premier League after dropping more points at the weekend, this time against West Ham.

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Pep Guardiola's side has at least won three of their four home UCL fixtures this term, but only one of those was by the three-goal margin they need here just to force extra time.

Madrid beat Elche 4-1 in La Liga on Saturday to keep the pressure on league leaders Barcelona and maintain momentum ahead of this trip. They’ve progressed from all 35 previous major European ties in which they won the first leg by at least three goals.

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Key stats & injury news

Joško Gvardiol remains absent for Manchester City, who still have concerns over Rico Lewis, while Madrid are missing several players, including Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo, although Kylian Mbappé could return here.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: