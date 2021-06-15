How to watch France vs Germany in Euro 2020 from India?

A first for France and Germany to meet in a group stage of a major tournament...

France begin their Euro 2020 campaign with a Group F encounter against Germany at the Allianz Arena, Munich, on Tuesday night.

It's 2018 World Cup winners, France, up against 2014 World Cup winners, Germany.

Here's how to watch France vs Germany in India.

What time does France vs Germany start?

Game France vs Germany Date Wednesday, June 16 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch France vs Germany on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

How does the group look like

Group F kicks off Hungary vs Portugal ahead of France vs Germany where all teams will be looking for a strong start in a difficult group on paper.

Group F

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Hungary 🇭🇺 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Portugal 🇵🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 France 🇫🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Germany 🇩🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0

Where will the match take place?

Allianz Arena | Munich | Germany

Capacity: 70,000 | At least 14,500 capacity for Euro 2020

Games: Group stage & quarter-final (four games)

Year built: 2005

Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena is Germany's representative at Euro 2020 and will play host to three games in Group F alongside Budapest's Puskas Arena. It will also host a quarter-final game.

As well as occasionally staging Germany games, the 75,000-seater was one of the country's venues for the World Cup in 2006 (hosting six matches) and in 2012 it was the venue for the Champions League final.

France vs Germany: Team news

Karim Benzema's early exit in the 3-0 win in a friendly against Bulgaria last Sunday raised some eyes but the Real Madrid forward has returned to training since. The only possible injury concern in France's side is of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma but he is not expected to start anyay. Raphael Varane and Presnel Kimpembe are the preferred central defenders for coach Didier Deschamps.

Germany boss Joachim Low Low tested a three-man backline consisting of Antonio Rudiger, Mats Hummels and Matthias Ginter in the friendlies against Latvia and Denmark. Jonas Hofmann and Leon Goretzka are expected to be ruled out for the opener on account of a knee injury and muscle problems respectively.

France vs Germany: Key stats

1) France and Germany’s only previous encounter in the UEFA European Championships was in the 2016 semi-finals – France won 2-0 courtesy of an Antoine Griezmann brace.

2) This will be Joachim Löw’s 18th game as manager in the UEFA European Championships, a record. Löw has led Germany to the semi-finals in five of his six previous tournaments, the only exception coming at World Cup 2018 (group stages elimination).

3) France are unbeaten in their last five games against Germany on German soil (W3 D2). Their only previous meeting in Munich ended goalless (Allianz Arena, September 2018).

