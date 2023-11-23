How to watch Euro 2024 from Malaysia and Singapore: TV and Live streaming details

Euro 2024, the premier continental competition of Europe, is all set to take place in Germany in the summer of 2024.

Euro 2024 will kick-off on 14 June, 2024

Will be telecast in Malaysia and Singapore

51-matches long tournament

WHAT HAPPENED: UEFA Euro 2024 is set to be broadcast in Singapore and Malaysia by SPOTV which has acquired exclusive media rights for the tournament which is set to begin on 14 June 2024. The 51-game long tournament will run till 14 July 2024 when the final will be held at Berlin.

WHAT MORE? SPOTV will also telecast the Euro 2024 draw which is scheduled for December 2. The tournament itself will be broadcast in Malaysia and Singapore across SPOTV's multiple platforms and touchpoints on linear, digital and social media with previews, highlights, updates, news and much more.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA's director of marketing, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome SPOTV as the home of UEFA EURO 2024 in Malaysia and Singapore. Fans in both territories will be offered an extensive and excellent coverage of the UEFA EURO 2024 Final Draw and Final Tournament, with all matches broadcast on linear television and the digital platform SPOTV NOW.”

Lee Choong Khay (CK), CEO of SPOTV, said: “We are delighted to bring a marquee football tournament to our viewers and ensure that they can experience the thrill of one of the biggest sports events next summer. This acquisition of the exclusive media rights in Malaysia and Singapore is part of our continued efforts to expand our content offering and options for Asian sports fans.”

WHAT NEXT: SPOTV already telecasts the Saudi Pro League in these markets apart from MotoGP and various other sports events like Badminton Super Series and more. It runs two channels SPOTV and SPOTV2 in Malaysia and Singapore where the Euro games will be telecast.

It also has a mobile app named SPOTV NOW which is available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.