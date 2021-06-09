How to watch Euro 2020 in Singapore

The tournament will be available on LIVENow and you can buy a tournament pass for only $98 which works out at less than $2 per game

Euro 2020 is finally about to kick-off and Singapore fans can watch every game of the most anticipated football event of the year on LIVENow.

The action begins early on Saturday morning Singapore time with Turkey vs Italy to kickstart a month-long festival of football featuring some of the most exciting talent in the world.

So whether you’re cheering for Kylian Mbappe’s France to do a World Cup & Euros double or you think England can finally take something home, you won’t want to miss a beat.

And the beauty of the LIVENow tournament pass is that you can watch every game live or on demand at a time of your choosing because we know some of those early morning kick off times are a challenge!

LIVENow is available to watch on your PC or Mac, Chromecast, our dedicated iOS or Android app or one of our TV apps. These include Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Hisense TV and many more.

The tournament pass allows you to enjoy every game exactly when, where and how you want to watch it.

Article continues below

In addition to all 51 games there will also be daily highlights and plenty of other exclusive Euros content to enjoy in between the big games.

You can buy a tournament pass for only $98 which works out at less than $2 per game - bargain!

You can sign up here and get Euros ready for the weekend.