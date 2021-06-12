How to watch Copa America 2021 in India: Teams, fixtures, TV channels and streams

With Brazil chosen as last minute hosts for the South American spectacle, Goal brings you everything you need to know...

Copa America 2021 is set to take place from June 13 and conclude on July 10, 2021.

The 47th edition of the tournament was postponed from its original dates of June 12 to July 12, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The rescheduled dates follows in the footsteps of Euro 2020, which UEFA postponed for a year.

The Olympics, which were also scheduled to take place summer of 2020, had also been pushed back for a year.

Goal tells you how to watch Copa America 2021 in India.



Copa America 2021: Match schedule

Round Date (as per IST) Group stage June 14, 2021 – June 29, 2021 Quarter-finals July 3, 2021 – July 4, 2021 Semi-finals July 6, 2021 Third place July 10, 2021 Final July 11, 2021

How to watch Copa America 2021 on TV & live stream in India

In India , the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Copa America 2021 teams & fixtures

Initially, Copa America 2020 was to feature 10 teams from South American confederation CONMEBOL and two teams from the AFC (Asian Football Confederation).

The 2021 tournament will go ahead with 10 CONMEBOL representatives - Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. This is because the two AFC representatives - Australia and Qatar - pulled out due to scheduling conflict after the AFC decided to postpone the joint qualifiers' dates for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Groups:

Group A Group B Brazil 🇧🇷 Argentina 🇦🇷 Colombia 🇨🇴 Bolivia 🇧🇴 Venezuela 🇻🇪 Uruguay 🇺🇾 Ecuador 🇪🇨 Chile 🇨🇱 Peru 🇵🇪 Paraguay 🇵🇾

Group stage fixtures:

Date Game Time (IST) Jun 14 Argentina vs Chile 2:30am Paraguay vs Bolivia 5:30am Jun 15 Brazil vs Venezuela 4:30am Colombia vs Ecuador 7:30am Jun 18 Chile vs Bolivia 2:30am Argentina vs Uruguay 5:30am Jun 19 Colombia vs Venezuela 4:30am Peru vs Brazil 7:30am Jun 21 Uruguay vs Chile 1:30am Argentina vs Paraguay 4:30am Jun 22 Venezuela vs Ecuador 3:30am Colombia vs Peru 6:30am Jun 24 Bolivia vs Uruguay 2:30am Chile vs Paraguay 6:30am Jun 25 Ecuador vs Peru 3:30am Colombia vs Brazil 6:30am Jun 28 Argentina vs Bolivia 2:30am Uruguay vs Paraguay 2:30am Jun 29 Ecuador vs Brazil 6:30am Venezuela vs Peru 6:30am

Where will Copa America 2021 take place?

Brazil will now host Copa America 2021 following CONMEBOL's decision to strip Colombia of hosting duties and later co-host Argentina also pulled out due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition was initially set to be held across nine venues in nine cities in Colombia and Argentina.

However, following anti-government protests, Colombia was stripped of Copa America hosting rights, while Argentina's hosting rights were suspended after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

CONMEBOL confirmed the list of hosting stadiums for the relocated Copa America, to be held in Brazil, on June 1.

Stadium City Mane Garrincha Stadium Brasilia Arena Pantanal Cuiaba Maracana Rio de Janeiro Estadio Antonio Accioly or Estadio Olimpico de Goiania Goiania

Why has Brazil been chosen as Copa America host?

Who won the last Copa America?

Brazil were the winners of the previous Copa America, which took place in 2019 in Brazil.

They defeated Peru 3-1 in the final thanks to goals from Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison, with Paolo Guerrero scoring for Peru.

It was the Selecao's ninth Copa triumph, moving them closer to Argentina, who have won 14 times, and Uruguay, who are the most successful team in the history of the competition with 15 titles.

