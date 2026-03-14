Chelsea and Newcastle do battle at Stamford Bridge, hoping to have recovered from midweek Champions League exertions.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Chelsea vs Newcastle United, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Newcastle will kick off on 14 Mar 2026 at 13:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

Chelsea's 5-2 defeat to PSG on Wednesday in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg was their first loss under Liam Rosenior against a team not called Arsenal. Although they've been much-improved with Rosenior at the helm, recent dropped points at home against lowly Leeds and Burnley highlighted some bad habits which they aren't shaking. The Blues did make up ground on Aston Villa last time out by beating the Villans 4-1 at Villa Park, leaving them only three points adrift of Unai Emery's side, who occupy fourth place.

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Newcastle produced a stellar display against Barcelona at St James' Park in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg, eventually having to settle for a 1-1 draw after a late Lamine Yamal penalty. That completes a mixed bag of results in four home games on the trot in three competitions. A Premier League defeat against Everton was followed by a win over Manchester United, and then a defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup and the aforementioned result against Barca.

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Key stats & injury news

The Blues remain without long-term absentee Levi Colwill, but Estevao is nearing a return.

Chelsea have drawn their last two home matches in the league, against Burnley and Leeds.

Joao Pedro has 14 goals and five assists in the Premier League this term for Chelsea.

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Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar and Lewis Miley are all still out long-term for Newcastle.

Newcastle have gone 14 matches without a clean sheet across all competitions.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: