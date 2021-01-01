How to watch Barcelona vs PSG, Atletico vs Chelsea and other Champions League Round of 16 matches in India - TV, live stream, fixtures
The 2020-21 season of the UEFA Champions League is all set to resume on Wednesday early morning (Indian Standard Time) with the Round of 16 matches.
With the most prestigious club competition in Europe set to see some exciting matches featuring the biggest clubs in the world, the interest around the tournament will be high.
Defending champions Bayern Munich are up against Lazio but the most exciting game of the round sees Spanish giants Barcelona take on rivals PSG which will also see Neymar take on his former team.
Atletico Madrid will play Chelsea while RB Leipzig will be hosting Liverpool in the first leg. With tasty fixtures beckoning us, here's how to watch the matches from India.
Contents
Watch/Live stream Champions League Round of 16 in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and TEN channels) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
Champions League Round of 16 fixtures
First leg fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Feb 17
|01:30
|RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Feb 17
|01:30
|Barcelona vs PSG
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 18
|01:30
|Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 18
|01:30
|Porto vs Juventus
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Feb 24
|01:30
|Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 24
|01:30
|Lazio vs Bayern
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Feb 25
|01:30
|Atalanta vs Real Madrid
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 25
|01:30
|Monchengladbach vs Man City
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Second leg fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Mar 10
|01:30
|Juventus vs Porto
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 10
|01:30
|Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Mar 11
|01:30
|PSG vs Barcelona
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Mar 11
|01:30
|Liverpool vs RB Leipzig
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 17
|01:30
|Real Madrid vs Atalanta
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Mar 17
|01:30
|Man City vs Monchengladbach
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 18
|01:30
|Bayern vs Lazio
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 18
|01:30
|Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
