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Women's Champions League
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoReal Madrid Femenino
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino
Barcelona
Real Madrid Femenino
Women's Champions League

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Barcelona and Real Madrid Femenino, as well as kick-off time and team news

After a dominant first leg 6-2 win, Barcelona Femení are looking to claim their eighth consecutive semi-final appearance against Real Madrid. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAESPN Deportes
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaESPN Africa
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino kick-off time

crest
Women's Champions League - Final Stage
Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino will kick off on 2 Apr 2026 at 13:45 and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Barcelona virtually put the tie to bed in the first leg at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, despite a spirited solo performance from Madrid’s Linda Caicedo. 

FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-REAL MADRID-BARCELONAGetty Images

Three-time European champions Barca lost last season's final to Arsenal, so the champions from 2021, 2023, and 2024 will be determined to take their crown back. A quadruple is also on the cards, as they've lifted the Spanish Super Cup, established a 13-point lead at the top of Liga F and secured their place in next month's Copa de la Reina against Atletico Madrid on May 16th. 

Does Madrid have any chance here?

FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-REAL MADRID-BARCELONAGetty Images

Key stats

Barca have won 21 of the 22 competitive meetings between these sides. 

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino lineups

BarcelonaHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestRMA
13
C. Coll
24
E. Brugts
2
I. Paredes
4
M. Leon
22
O. Batlle
19
V. Lopez
12
P. Guijarro
11
A. Putellas
9
C. Pina
10
C. Hansen
17
E. Pajor
1
M. Rodriguez
15
S. Garcia
14
M. Mendez
12
Y. Ribeiro
23
M. Lakrar
6
S. Toletti
19
E. Navarro
7
A. del Castillo
18
L. Caicedo
16
F. Angeldal
20
N. Feller

4-2-3-1

RMAAway team crest

BAR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Romeu

RMA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Quesada

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

BAR

Last 3 matches

RMA

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

19

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/3
Both teams scored
1/3

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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