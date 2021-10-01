The Catalans have failed to win any of their last four competitive matches against Diego Simeone's men

Barcelona travel to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid in what is the biggest fixture of the season so far in La Liga.

The Blaugrana head to the Spanish capital on the verge of crisis, with under pressure manager Ronald Koeman seeing his side lose both of their opening Champions League group games while currently sitting five points off top spot in La Liga.

A win in Madrid would provide some mild relief although Koeman's future remains in serious doubt.

Atletico for their part have also failed to provide a convincing start to the campaign, yet Los Rojiblancos' knack of scoring late goals has consistently spared their blushes.

Here's how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in the 2021-22 La Liga from India.

What time does the 2021-22 La Liga game between Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona start?

Game Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Date Sunday, October 3 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on TV & live stream in India

Viacom18 Media have won the rights to broadcast La Liga in India.

MTV, the flagship channel of Viacom18, will air La Liga matches exclusively in the upcoming season along with select national and regional network channels.

La Liga will also be available for streaming through Voot and JioTV.

TV channels (English) Online streaming MTV Voot, JioTV

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Team news & key stats

The hosts are without Geoffrey Kondogbia who is suspended, while Kieran Trippier could be a doubt with an ankle problem.

The visitors remain without Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero and Martin Braithwaite while Jordi Alba is doubtful with the thigh injury which has kept him out of action for the last two weeks.

Key Stats:

Atletico Madrid have not lost any of their last three meetings with Barcelona in LaLiga (W1 D2), their best unbeaten run against them in the competition since five games between September 2004 and December 2006 (W3 D2).



Barcelona are unbeaten in their six matches in LaLiga 2021/22 (W3 D3) - they had only managed to remain unbeaten after their first six matches in one of their previous six campaigns in the competition, in 2017/18 (W6).



Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez has scored against 30 of the 31 opponents he has faced in LaLiga (171 goals in total), failing only against FC Barcelona (one clash).



Memphis Depay has scored in three of his six matches for Barcelona in LaLiga (three goals in total) and has had the joint-most shots on target in the competition this season (13, level with Karim Benzema).

