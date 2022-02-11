How to watch AFF U-23 Championship from Southeast Asia?

The AFF U-23 Championship is set to kick off on February 14 with 10 teams that are part of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

However, reigning champions Indonesia were forced to pull out of the tournament due to a number of Covid cases and injuries to their players.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was held in 2005. But the second edition was held after a gap of 14 years in 2019 as the AFF U-22 Youth Championship in Cambodia. This is the third edition of the tournament and it is being organised by Cambodia once again.

The 10 teams have been divided into three groups. The group champions along with the best second-placed team will qualify for the knockout stages. In the tournament opener, Timor-Leste will take on Philippines at the Morodok Techno National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

In the absence of Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam might be regarded as the tournament favourites with Malaysia being the dark horse. Hosts Cambodia have been placed in Group A, along with Timor-Leste, Philippines, and Brunei. Malaysia are in Group B along with Myanmar, and Laos. Group C consists of Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

How to watch AFF U-23 Championship from each of the participating countries?

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has brought onboard 10 broadcasters for uninterrupted coverage of all the 19 matches in every participating nation. Find all the details in the table below.