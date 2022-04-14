How to watch AFC Champions League in Malaysia via ELEVEN Sports

The AFC Champions League truly kicked off last Thursday (7 April 2022) where arguably the top 40 teams in Asia are split into 10 groups in the round-robin stage. The defending champions Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia find themselves in Group A as part of the East Region.

Malaysia’s Super League champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim, are placed in Group I alongside Kawasaki Frontale (Japan), Guangzhou FC (China), and Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) in the group.

Elsewhere, Singapore’s Premier League champions, the Lion City Sailors, find themselves in Group F together with Shandong Taishan (China), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), and Daegu FC (South Korea).

The other participants from South East Asia competing in the 2022 AFC Champions League are Thailand’s BG Pathum United (Group G) and Chiangrai United (Group J), the Philippines’ United City (Group G) and Vietnam’s Hoang Anh Gia Lai (Group H). The matches for Group F to J (East Region) will begin from 15 April 2022.

You can catch all the live matches and highlights via ELEVEN Sports, the official broadcaster of the AFC Champions League in Malaysia.

Date Fixture April 15 Johor Darul Ta'Zim vs Guangzhou Evergrande April 18 Ulsan vs Johor Darul Ta'Zim April 21 Kawasaki vs Johor Darul Ta'Zim April 24 Johor Darul Ta'Zim vs Kawasaki April 27 Guangzhou Evergrande FC vs Johor Darul Ta'Zim April 30 Johor Darul Ta'Zim vs Ulsan

How to watch the AFC Champions League in Malaysia?

All the matches of the AFC Champions League will be broadcasted and live streamed in Malaysia exclusively through ELEVEN Sports. In addition to the AFC Champions League, an ELEVEN sports subscription also gives you access to other competitions such as the 2022 AFC Cup), the Spanish Copa del Rey, international cricket tours, the Sepak Takraw League and many more.

How do you subscribe to ELEVEN Sports in Malaysia?

ELEVEN Sports offers flexible, cancel at any time, monthly and annual subscriptions for its viewers. You can sign up at

GOAL-ACL” during checkout. Get 10% off your first month or first year subscription with the code GOAL-ACL. Codes are usable for the period 12 Apr 2022 to 17 May 2022. MYR$39.99/month or choose the annual subscription for MYR$175.00/year (essentially giving you 2 months free out of the 12 months). Don’t forget to apply the voucher code “” during checkout. Get 10% off your first month or first year subscription with the code GOAL-ACL. Codes are usable for the period 12 Apr 2022 to 17 May 2022.

Payments can be made via credit cards (Mastercard/Visa) or PayPal.

Where can you watch ELEVEN Sports?

ELEVEN Sports is available for viewing and live streaming on your favourite devices through the ELEVEN Sports website on PC/Mac web browsers, the ELEVEN Sports apps on Android/iOS mobiles and also through smart TVs including Apple TV/Android TV.

Full details on supported devices here.