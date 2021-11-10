How to trade in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Best coin-making tips and tricks

FIFA Ultimate Team is all about building the best squad of players, but this can often be very expensive.

Some people spend real money to buy FIFA Points in order to open packs, but maxing out your credit card on virtual footballers is not the wisest of investments.

Instead, trading players and cards on the market can get you the coins you need to buy better players and complete your squad.

What are the best ways to make coins on Ultimate Team in FIFA 22? Follow Goal's expert tips and advice below...

Never buy packs

Spending coins on packs is almost always a bad idea. It's an easy way to turn your hard-earned coins into a smaller amount of coins.

Sure, you've seen players get Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo from a pack, but it's usually Jesse Lingard or Sebastien Haller when you open one.

You can preview one gold pack every 24 hours, so make sure to do this every day. Rarely you will get a pack worth purchasing, but it serves as an excellent reminder that most of the packs you would have opened otherwise would have been a massive waste of money.

List players at the going rate

It may be tempting to list players at lower than their going rate to make sure they get sold, but if you list them at their regular sale price, they will sell eventually.

You may need to re-list players a few times, but someone will buy them. Every 50 or 100 coins counts when you're trading, so don't sell yourself short. In fact, if you are in no hurry to sell your players, listing at higher than the going rate can even work sometimes.

Prices will fluctuate during the day every day for a lot of players, so listing and re-listing can make you profits you may not have thought you would get. The market can be unpredictable, which is why trading is often a gamble, but sometimes it works out in your favour.

Trade players from SBC solutions

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) are a great way to get packs and untradeable players without spending money in FUT. Each evening at 6pm GMT, new SBCs are released and many people will try to solve these as soon as possible to get the rewards.

Predicting what players might be needed for SBCs has long been a trading strategy, with Reddit posts and Discord discussions attempting to guess which games will be included in Marquee Matchups each week.

Some people invest in the most likely players from these in the hope that their prices will rise once the SBCs are released. As this has proved a popular way of making coins, it is not as effective as it once was, but can still be profitable with the right investments.

A cleverer strategy in FIFA 22 is to use FUTBIN's SBC solutions to trade popular players. The solutions are listed in the SBC section by cheapest price, but often the top solution will cost a little more than some of the lower ones as people will automatically click into that option and buy those players, even at prices higher than listed on FUTBIN.

Solutions a bit further down, for example the 5th or 10th solution in the list, may actually be cheaper as the prices can take an hour or so to update at times.

The next time the prices are updated, the solution that had been in 5th might move to the top of the pile as the cheapest. So if you have invested in players from that solution, now they will be more in demand and you can sell them at a profit.

Buy during busy supply times

New promotions are usually released on Friday evenings at 6pm GMT (1pm ET) and Team of the Week cards are released every Wednesday at 6pm GMT (1pm ET).

Many people save up their packs to open them during these times in the hope they might get some special cards. Special cards are usually at their highest prices immediately after they are released in packs.

However, the price of regular cards often dips during these periods as more packs than usual are opened and people are trying to undercut each other on the market.

Big promotions also see promo packs released at hourly intervals the night the promotion starts. For a 10 to 20 minute period after these packs are released, prices of regular cards will be at their lowest and big profits can be made, especially from buying players through regular bids rather than using Buy Now (BIN).

Once the promo packs are all sold or are no longer on the market, the prices will rise again and you can sell the players you invested in for a profit.

Trade special players

Specials trading is a common practice among the FIFA trading community because it's usually low-risk but can be very profitable if you are willing to make medium or long-term investments.

Special-edition cards such as Team of the Week (TOTW) or promotional items (Rulebreakers, Freeze, etc.) will rise in price once they leave packs. Sometimes this happens very slowly, but as they are no longer available in packs, supply is lower and the price goes up.

Article continues below

Luckily, SBC requirements can often cause a spike in prices for special cards and this is the time to sell. For example, Player of the Month SBCs often require TOTW players to be submitted, especially highly-rated ones.

It may take weeks or months for these prices to rise significantly, but the prices usually do not drop much, so even if you want to cut your losses, you tend to break even.

More FIFA 22 news