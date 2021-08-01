How many red cards has Neymar got in his career?
Neymar is widely considered as one of the best players in the world and one of the most exciting forwards in the world.
The winger is the second highest international goalscorer for Brazil with 68 goals and is only nine goals behind the legendary Pele who has 77 goals.
Neymar has won a total of 23 trophies in club football playing for Santos, Barcelona and PSG. He is yet to win a major international trophy but has won the Olympic gold medal with the national team in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro.
While Neymar is one of the most talented players, when it comes to discipline on the pitch, his track record is not too bright. He has been sent off on 11 occasions in his entire career.
He has received a red card on five occasions when he played for Santos. At PSG, he has been sent off four times so far. His latest red card came in a Ligue clash in April 2021 against Lille.
In international football, Neymar has been sent off just once which was against Colombia in the group stage of Copa America 2015. Brazil had lost the tie 1-0.
Here, we take a look at the 11 matches where Neymar received a red card.
How many times have Neymar received a red card?
|Date
|Competition
|Match
|15/3/2010
|Paulista A1
|Santos 3-4 Palmeiras
|7/4/2011
|CONMEBOL Libertadores
|Santos 3-2 Colo Colo
|14/10/2011
|Serie A
|Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Santos
|1/10/2012
|Serie A
|Gremio 1-1 Santos
|15/2/2013
|Paulista A1
|Ponte Preta 3-1 Santos
|18/6/2015
|Copa America
|Brazil 0-1 Colombia
|9/4/2017
|La Liga
|Malaga 2-0 Barcelona
|23/10/2017
|Ligue 1
|Marseille 2-2 PSG
|24/2/2020
|Ligue 1
|PSG 4-3 Bordeaux
|14/9/2020
|Ligue 1
|PSG 0-1 Marseille
|3/4/2021
|Ligue 1
|PSG 0-1 Lille