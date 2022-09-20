Neymar is not just one of the best footballers in terms of trickery and style, but he is also an incredible asset when it comes to scoring goals.
The Paris Saint-Germain star is second on the list of Brazil's all-time leading goal scorers, just behind all-time great Pele.
For the national team, it all started with a goalscoring debut appearance in a 2-0 win against the USA in 2010.
His next two goals came against Scotland in 2011 and since then, Neymar has not looked back, scoring freely for Brazil and achieving many accolades along the way.
Just how many strikes does the Brazilian have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?
Neymar's total Brazil goals
Competition
Games
Goals
World Cup
10
6
Copa America
12
5
World Cup qualification
24
14
FIFA Confederations Cup
5
4
International friendlies
68
45
119
74
How many goals has Neymar scored at the World Cup?
Edition
Games
Goals
2014 World Cup
5
4
2018 World Cup
5
2
2022 World Cup
TBC
TBC
10
6
Neymar's Copa America record
Edition
Games
Goals
Copa America 2011
4
2
Copa America 2015
2
1
Copa America Centenario 2016
Not in squad
-
Copa America 2019
Injured
-
Copa America 2021
7
2
13
5
World Cup qualification goals
Edition
Goals
2018 World Cup qualifiers
6
2022 World Cup qualifiers
8
14
Neymar's friendly goals for Brazil
Games
Goals
68
45
Neymar Brazil hat-tricks
Match
Goals
Competition
Date
Brazil 8-0 China
3
Friendly
September 10, 2012
Brazil 5-0 South Africa
3
Friendly
March 5, 2014
Brazil 4-0 Japan
4
Friendly
October 14, 2014
Brazil 4-2 Peru
3
2022 FIFA World Cup qualification
October 13, 2020
Neymar's favourite opponents
Team
Goals
Japan
9
Peru
6
United States
5
Colombia
4
Ecuador
4
Argentina
3
Bolivia
3
China
3
Croatia
3
South Africa
3
South Korea
3
Uruguay
3
*Data accurate as of September 19