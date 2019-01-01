NXGN
African All Stars

‘How did he miss the ball?’ – Nigerians slam Francis Uzoho after Seychelles howler

Getty
The 19-year-old's blunder gave Gavin Jeanne's men a first-half equaliser in Asaba

Nigerians are not holding back their frustrations after goalkeeper Francis Uzoho’s misjudged movement cost Nigeria an equaliser against Seychelles in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Odion Ighalo had put Gernot Rohr’s side ahead from the penalty spot in the 35th minute but the visitors levelled proceedings at the Stephen Keshi Stadium following a howler from the Anorthosis goalkeeper six minutes later.

Uzoho rushed out of his area to punch a free-kick but failed to make contact with the ball which left Rody Melanie to dispatch his effort to the back of an empty net.

The goalkeeper’s decision gave the Pirates a goal in Asaba and football enthusiasts across the country have resorted to social media to scold him.

