How Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars were afraid to play with 11 men

The two big sides produced bizarre scenes in their Ghana Premier League meeting in midweek

It was an interesting spectacle on Wednesday when and each fielded 10 players in the first half of their Premier League clash in Dormaa.

The game, which ultimately ended 1-0 in favour of home side Aduana, was undoubtedly the top-liner of the matchday 11 round of games.

In the end, Samuel Bioh's 94th-minute effort dramatically secured all three points for the hosts at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

For what is believed to be for superstitious reasons, Aduana and Kotoko each fielded 10 men in the first half, holding onto a conviction the team who first put 11 men on the pitch would end up as the losing side.

At the start of the game, each team held on to a member of their starting XI on the sidelines, portraying the player to be receiving treatment for a late injury just before kickoff while waiting for each other to first send on their 11th player onto the pitch.

Aduana held off Farouk Adams from completing their set while Kotoko did same with Martin Antwi.

Their antics, which briefly delayed kick-off, went on until the end of the first half as neither side was ready to take the plunge with their 11th man.

On their return for the second half, however, both teams sent 11 players each onto the pitch.

Things looked headed for a draw in the keenly-contested tie until Bioh scored a dramatic winner in the fourth minute of injury time to win it for Aduana.

The victory has left the Fire Boys in third position on the league table, one place above the Porcupine Warriors.

Two-time African champions Kotoko are the most successful club in the history of the Premier League with 23 titles. Aduana have two titles to their name.

After the match, some fans took to social media to share their amazement at Wednesday's bizarre incident.



Very important to note that Kotoko and Aduana have done nothing in breach of football laws.



They played with 10 men each for 90 minutes.



Whether it was due to superstition or not can be discussed later. They broke no laws.



Bizarre, yes. Illegal? No. — Gary #JoySports (@garyalsmith) February 19, 2020

Even with 11 players you have lost your last 8 games and failed to even score a goal against Aduana Stars in Dormaa and you think you can survive with 10. 😆😜 — Felix Romark © (@FelixRomark) February 19, 2020

Maxwell Konadu says he just can't understand why Kotoko started the game in Dormaa with 10 men. #GPLXpress pic.twitter.com/4okbC7dsVQ — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 19, 2020

Next time the juju men will say, "play with an empty post" and you will comply. Then you will tell the media you can't explain what happened. Perhaps that will be when some will see how pathetic we've become. — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) February 19, 2020

Media have overwhelmingly committed to #BringBackTheLove for 11 matchdays.



And then Aduana and Kotoko do this. What do they want us to talk about? — Gary #JoySports (@garyalsmith) February 19, 2020

Kotoko and Aduana have no idea how these things wrecks and tarnishes their reputation. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 19, 2020

Augustine Arhinful, member of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana says he is 'scandalized' by the unprofessional attitude showed by Aduana and Kotoko in today's game.



Says our coaches should not imbibe such stone-age culture of superstition in our young players — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 19, 2020

Report I got from Dormaa on why the two teams are playing with 10 men each



Aduana's Farouk Adams is sitting on touchline. Kotoko's Martin Antwi also sitting



Both looking out for the other to enter the pitch first



30 mins & non is ready to enter. Both coaches don't seem to care — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 19, 2020