Heynckes couldn't work with 'sons of b*tches at Real Madrid', says ex-president

The German coach may have guided the Spanish giants to a first Champions League title in 32 years, but he was not entirely happy with his squad

Jupp Heynckes told president Lorenzo Sanz that he could no longer work with the "sons of b*tches" in the team just a week before they won the final in 1998.

Heynckes was placed in charge of a team consisting of Raul, Fernando Morientes, Roberto Carlos and Clarence Seedorf among others, but spent just one season in charge of the Spanish giants.

While Los Blancos made it to final of the continent's most prestigious club competition, they drastically underperformed domestically by finishing fourth in and crashing out of the early on.

Heynckes had become so infuriated with his squad that he gave up even before his side lined up against in the European decider, which they won 1-0 to lift the crown for the first time in 32 years.

The German coach complained to his president in the build up to the big game, putting the club in an awkward position.

"A week before playing Juventus I called Jupp and asked him how he was doing, he told me that he was deflated and that he wouldn't work with the team," Sanz told Idolos .

"I asked him how he couldn't work with the team and told him that he'd then left me deflated.

"I then had to gather seven or eight of the more important players and tell them that Jupp felt he couldn't work with them, that they were sons of b*tches and that he couldn't win with them.

"We were European champions, but logically someone who tells you that they can't work with the team can't continue.

"Explaining that the coach who had made us European champions was not continuing was complicated, but I couldn't leave the situation how it was."

After leaving Madrid, Heynckes was hired by but lasted just one season there, too. Spells at , , and followed before he went back to to win a second Champions League title as a coach.