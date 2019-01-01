Herrera's Man Utd contract admission offers hope to PSG & Arsenal

The Spanish midfielder is approaching the end of his current deal at Old Trafford and admits that he is no nearer to agreeing an extension

Ander Herrera admits “aren’t thinking the same” when it comes to contract extension talks at Old Trafford.

The Spanish midfielder is approaching the end of his current deal and is due to drop into the free agent pool this summer.

The Red Devils had been hoping to avoid losing a proven performer for nothing, with discussions regarding fresh terms having dragged on for some time.

With no agreement reached, Herrera is reported to have attracted interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

The 29-year-old has offered his suitors hope while providing an update on his situation, with all options being kept open at this stage.

Herrera told ABC: “It’s true that I only have two months on my contract left and, today, Manchester and I aren’t thinking the same and there is no renewal agreement, but my duty is to keep listening to United.

“What I have clear is that I'm going to continue playing in a big team.

“I take care of myself, I work hard and I want to squeeze as much out of football for as long as my body allows me to, because the day after I retire I will start to regret having retired.

“I will listen to United, of course, but also to other clubs. I do not close any doors.”

Herrera has been with United since 2014, taking in close to 200 appearances for the club.

He has been a regular under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils’ current boss has used him in a midfield unit alongside World Cup winner Paul Pogba, who is another of those to be generating exit talk.

Herrera is hoping to see the Frenchman remain at Old Trafford, but concedes that the 26-year-old would be a useful addition for Real Madrid as speculation regarding a possible switch to Spain builds.

Herrera added on a current colleague: “Pogba would be a great reinforcement for Madrid and for any team in the universe, but I hope he remains at United.

“He is a midfielder who has all the qualities. He is good with his head, shoots with both feet, is fast, powerful, helps in defensive tasks, is strong one against one, assists and scores.”

Pogba will be hoping to play a leading role against opposition on Wednesday when United face in the first leg of their quarter-final.

It may be that Herrera misses out on a place alongside him, with the Spain international having sat out training on Tuesday as Solskjaer finalises his plans.