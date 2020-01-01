Henry shoulders blame as Wanyama’s Montreal Impact fall to New York City FC

The Canadian side remained firm until after the hour mark when they conceded three goals to record the loss

Victor Wanyama’s head coach Thierry Henry has taken the blame after went down 3-1 to New York FC on Saturday.

Montreal Impact remained firm until midway through the second half when they leaked the first goal which was scored by Jesus Medina after an error in judgment by Rudy Camacho.

The other goals were scored by Maxi Moralez and Tony Rocha. Romell Quioto scored Montreal Impact's consolation goal and missed an opportunity to add one more while Maximiliano Urruti and Bojan Krkic would have scored but were caught offside.

More teams

“It was my fault. Maybe we should have stayed [in New York] and trained,” Henry said in reference to the travel back to Montreal in the week.

“I wanted to have faith in my guys and think about the mental aspect. But it’s my fault, no problem. We made, again, a clear mistake that changed the rhythm of the game and changed everything.

“But I take the blame. For everything that’s been happening, I take the blame. Those guys are dealing with something that’s very difficult and I take the blame. It’s as simple as that.”

The French tactician claimed his side would have, however, emerged winners had they been clinical enough.

“It was a game in which we were in control and in which we needed to score much earlier. And once again, we put ourselves in trouble,” Henry added.

“We could have been ahead in this game, let’s be honest, before [the first goal] easily. We disturbed them easily.

“They couldn’t play through us apart from maybe two plays in the first half. But then, obviously, when you do this type of thing, you punish yourself.”

Montreal Impact remain firm in the play-off race despite the loss to New York City.

Article continues below

“It’s not the first time that this happens to us, but what’s nice with football is that there is always another game to respond,” Henry concluded.

“We have a game on Tuesday against a team that’s really hard to handle. A solid team that’s really aggressive, so it will be up to us to manage all of that, it won’t be easy, but sometimes it’s better to play right away in order to move on to better things.”