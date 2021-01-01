Henriette Akaba: Soyaux sign Cameroon striker from Minsk

The French D1 Arkema outfit has completed the signing of the 28-year-old from Belarusian giants Minsk

French D1 Arkema club Soyaux have secured the services of Cameroon international Henriette Akaba, on a one-year deal, Goal can confirm.

Akaba completed her move to the French side following the expiration of her six-month contract with Belarusian side Minsk.

This saw her become the latest African to leave the former Belarusian giants after Cote d'Ivoire's Nagede Cisse, Nigeria duo of Chioma Wogu, Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva and Alvine Njolle.

During her short spell, she made nine appearances in all competitions, including four in the Uefa Women's Champions League, scoring three goals for Minsk.

Her move to France will see her play in the fifth European division after stints with Russia's Energy Voronezh, Thailand's Bangkokthonburi, Turkey's Atasehir Belediyespor and Besiktas before Belarus.

For country, she has featured at six African Women's Cup of Nations, two senior Women's World Cups and the London 2012 Summer Olympics in her 34 caps.

With her signing, Laurent Mortel will hope for an improved attack as they eye a better second-round campaign this season, having found themselves in 11th place, with seven points from 13 games.

Her arrival also increases the number of Indomitable Lionesses in the French top-flight to five after Guingamp's Jeannette Ngock Yango, Riems duo Easther Kith and Marie Awona.

Akaba will aim to make an impressive maiden debut when Soyaux travel to face Issy in their next fixture on February 6.