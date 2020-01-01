‘Henderson’s made more of an impact than Alonso’ – Liverpool skipper edges out World Cup winner for Nicol

The ex-Reds defender believes a midfield star of the modern era has been “more effective” at Anfield than a Spanish “technician” of the recent past

Jordan Henderson has made “a bigger impact” at than Xabi Alonso ever did, claims Steve Nicol, with the club’s current captain considered to be “more effective” than a World Cup winner.

Between 2004 and 2009, the Reds boasted a Spanish schemer in the heart of their midfield.

Alonso, who would go on to star for and while savouring considerable international success with , was a key component in a Rafa Benitez side that won the in 2005.

More teams

His ball-playing ability and penchant for a spectacular goal marked him out as a key figure for the Reds.

Henderson is now charged with the task of pulling the strings for Liverpool, with skipper duties inherited from the legendary Steven Gerrard.

He has also got his hands on a European crown, while waiting patiently to become the first man to lift a Premier League title for the Reds.

The 29-year-old’s qualities have not always received universal acclaim, with questions asked of his value at times, but Henderson’s exploits in 2019-20 have seen him showered with praise.

The international is no longer an unsung hero, with Nicol of the opinion that he can now be placed above Alonso when it comes to value for Liverpool.

The Ex-Reds defender told ESPN FC: "Well you have to say that Henderson's been more effective because Liverpool have won the Champions League and he's pushed them, he's one of the main reasons why they're going to win the Premier League.

"As great a footballer as Alonso was, I think the influence that Henderson has had on this team has been bigger than Alonso had.

Article continues below

"Listen, as football players, Alonso's a better technician than Jordan Henderson. I don't think that's in question.

"So it becomes the biggest impact and I think no doubt Henderson's made a bigger impact in this Liverpool side than Alonso did for the team he played for."

Alonso took in 210 appearances for Liverpool across five years, with Henderson now up to 359 across his nine seasons on Merseyside – with 28 goals having been contributed to a cause that has delivered Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup glory.