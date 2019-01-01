Henderson joins Gerrard, Carragher & Hyypia in exclusive Liverpool club

The England international took in a 150th Premier League victory with the Reds on Saturday, becoming just the fourth man to hit that mark for the club

Jordan Henderson has taken in a 150th Premier League win with and joined club legends Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Sami Hyypia in a rather exclusive club.

Few could have predicted that the midfielder would rise so high when he arrived at Anfield back in the summer of 2011.

Early struggles suggested that a gamble on the international could be written off after just 12 months, with Fulham coming close to doing a deal.

Henderson, though, refused to throw in the towel and was handed the captain’s armband when Gerrard packed his bags for and the .

He is now an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans and is looking to get his hands on the Premier League title after lifting the trophy last season.

Liverpool remain well on course to claim a first top-flight crown in 30 years, with a 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday seeing them open up a 10-point lead over the chasing pack.

That victory also saw Henderson hit a notable landmark – one that only three men have managed before him.

Gerrard, Carragher and Hyypia are held in the highest regard on the red half of Merseyside, with Henderson now standing alongside them.

He also boasts a better win percentage than those that have gone before him: Henderson 59%, Hyypia 54%, Gerrard 52% and Carragher 51%.

The 29-year-old has taken in 255 appearances for Liverpool and 346 across all competitions.

He has been a divisive character at times, but has been earning plenty of plaudits again this season.

Virgil van Dijk has told The Athletic of his skipper: “Jordan is such an important player for this team.

“The contribution he makes goes unnoticed sometimes. I don't know if he's underappreciated outside the club, but inside the club I know how highly we all think of him. He's our captain and he always leads by example.”

Henderson, along with fellow experienced head James Milner, has also been hailed as the “glue” holding Liverpool together.

Article continues below

Former Reds striker Stan Collymore has said in The Mirror: “I was with a lot of Liverpool fans who also wondered if Henderson should even be in the team, let alone be captain.

“But the pair haven’t just answered the questions about them, they have become intrinsic parts of the team and the dressing room.

“Any team that has lots of mercurial characters and youngsters need a glue to bind it together and those two have done that and then some for Liverpool.”