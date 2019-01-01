'He wanted to choose Madrid' - Emery says he convinced Mbappe to stay at PSG

The Arsenal boss revealed the desire the forward had to join the Spanish side during his time as his manager

Former head coach Unai Emery said Kylian Mbappe wanted to join before the French giants eventually persuaded the forward to stay.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with side Madrid after the PSG star fuelled speculation over his future by hinting it could be time for a "new project".

champions PSG dismissed Mbappe's comments, insisting the 20-year-old World Cup-winning sensation will remain in Paris.

However, Emery, who managed the fowrard for one season in , revealed the desire Mbappe had to sign for Madrid during his time at PSG, which came to an end following the 2017-18 season.

"At some point, everyone pushed at PSG," Emery told Cadena SER. "I even talked to him and his father to stay.

"He wanted to choose Real Madrid, he also had a chance at , but he wanted Madrid eyes closed.

"Among everybody we convinced him about the project in France and made him stay. We had to set money over the table, and that's what we did."

Mbappe joined PSG in a loan move from , which became permanent for a €180million fee, in August 2017.

Since then Mbappe has scored 59 goals in all competitions, netting 32 so far in Ligue 1 this season.

Emery, meanwhile, won seven titles – including the 2018 Ligue 1 trophy – in two years at PSG before he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

The manager is now set to lead into the final, where the Gunners will meet .

Arsenal will need to win that final in order to secure football next season.