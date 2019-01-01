'He needs a new challenge' - Hoeness advises 'friend' Boateng to leave Bayern

The defender looks set to move on after eight years in Bavaria, while coach Niko Kovac received a vote of confidence from the chief

president Uli Hoeness has delivered some friendly advice to Jerome Boateng: leave the Allianz Arena and seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Boateng has been a fixture in the Bayern squad since joining from in 2011.

But in recent seasons he has become less important to their plans, and now sits firmly behind Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule in the club's defensive pecking order.

At 30, the international has only a handful of years left at his prime; according to Hoeness, he would be better served spending them at a different club.

"As a friend I would advise him to leave the club," the Die Roten chief signalled to Sky.

"He needs a new challenge, he has seemed to be out of place recently."

One man who is set to stay at the Allianz Arena in 2019-20 is Niko Kovac, who survived a difficult start to life as Bayern coach to deliver yet another title after seeing off the challenge of .

"It should be taken for granted that our coach next season will be Niko Kovac," he added.

"A team wouldn't be able to play such good football if the understanding with the manager wasn't good. The [dismissal reports] were all fairy tales."

"Will he stay? One hundred per cent, yes."

Kovac, however, should not be expecting a blank cheque when it comes to recruitment, with Bayern planning to spend sensibly if the right targets are identified.

"[ director Hasan] Salihamidzic has to find players which fit us. And then we'll talk about money."