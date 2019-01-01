'He needed that' - Coman's strong showings delight France boss Deschamps

The winger scored three goals in France's September Euro 2020 qualifiers, much to the delight of his international boss

Didier Deschamps has praised Kingsley Coman's "efficiency" after his strike in 's 3-0 win over Andorra in qualifying on Tuesday.

The winger scored his first goals for Les Bleus since March 2016 in Saturday's 4-1 win over Albania.

He followed that with the opener against Andorra, firmly staking his claim to start France's Group H double header against and leaders next month.

"I already told you that he's added efficiency since last season," Deschamps told a media conference.

"Dribbling, creating danger, he knows how to do it. To see him play this well is good for me.

"In a month, I will make choices but I'm happy for him; he needed that. What he has done in these two games is the same level as what he has done with his club lately."

France were guilty of squandering a host of chances against a side ranked 133 places below them in the world – most notably through Antoine Griezmann's second missed penalty – but Deschamps refused to be too hard on his players after the game.

"It's good, even if the score should have been heavier because of the chances we created," he told TF1 .

"We did what we had to do in these September games. We had to take the six points. The six points is good, but the next six will be important too."

Coman was also pleased to come away with two victories and strong showing on the personal level, and says his fitness is a big part of his progress.

"It's a very nice week. It went well on the personal and collective level," he told TF1.

"When the body follows, it's easy to be at the top level, and I will continue to work.

"My quality of dribbling, when I returned, I could bring it. And that of a finisher! It's always fun when I have it, especially in team France.

"It's very nice to have more play time and I try to return the confidence that the coach gives me. I do not set myself on fire yet, because the season is long and we must never be satisfied with one or two good performances.”