‘He is the best in the world’ - Former Watford striker Ighalo hails Manchester Utd’s De Gea

The 28-year-old made 11 crucial saves to help the Red Devils continue their winning streak under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Former Watford striker Odion Ighalo says Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is the best in the world.

The Spain international was at his best to help the Red Devils claim a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League game at the Wembley Stadium.

The former Atletico Madrid goalie made 11 saves to keep Spurs’ attack at bay, with Marcus Rashford scoring the solitary goal and ensured they extend their winning run under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær to six games.

And the Nigeria international who spent three years with the Hornets, scoring 33 goals in 82 league appearances has lauded the sterling performance by the 28-year-old.

“You have to always hit it very hard and place it very well before you can beat De Gea,” Ighalo said on Sky Sports.

“He is the best in Premier League, he is the best in the world because he is a good goalkeeper, he has reflex . He can move, some saves you don’t even expect, he just take it off.

“As a team if you have a goalkeeper like that you have more confidence going forward and defending I think for me he is the best in world for now.”

Ighalo who scored 21 goals in 28 appearances last season for his Chinese side Changchun Yatai also eulogised goalscorer Rashford for his well-taken strike in the encounter.

“He is good, he is quick, he has good techniques and he can shoot from different angles,” he continued.

“He even scores free-kicks, so he is a good player. If you give him chance in that kind of area you don’t expect anything than scoring the goals.

“He is really doing well and I think he can push Manchester United a bit forward.”

Ighalo is eyeing a return to the Premier League following the relegation of Yatai from the Chinese Super League with Southampton believed to be his next destination.

Manchester United, sixth in the log with 41 points from 22 games, play host to Brighton and Hove Albion in their next League game on Saturday and De Gea will hope to continue the imposing form in the tie as the Red Devils aim for a top-four finish at the end of the season.