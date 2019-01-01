'He is more mature' - Mbappe a 'real killer' for PSG, says Diallo

The Paris Saint-Germain defender discussed the improvement of the club's star forward coming off a breakout season

Kylian Mbappe has become a "real killer" in front of goal as Abdou Diallo hailed the star's development.

Mbappe has flourished at PSG since arriving from , helping the French giants to back-to-back titles.

The 20-year-old World Cup winner scored a league-high 33 goals last season, and 39 across all competitions.

Diallo – who left for PSG in the off-season – knows Mbappe from the pair's time together at Monaco and the centre-back told reporters: "He grew up, he gained a bit of weight.

"But he is the same. Of course, he is more mature. Now, we can talk about more things with him.

"When I was in Monaco, he was very, very young. But he is still the same.

"In the game, he is becoming a real killer. He didn't have those qualities when he left Monaco, even if he scored many goals for Monaco. Now, he is very accurate."

Mbappe scored as PSG opened their Ligue 1 title defence with a 3-0 win at home to last week.

The club are still in the middle of a transfer saga surrounding Brazilian star Neymar, who continues to be linked with a move to , with both and reportedly interested in his signature.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has said that the Brazilian could still stay with the French giants, with Neymar having returned to training, but ruled out him being part of the starting side as the club look to continue their strong start to the season away to on Sunday.

"He started the training session with us, but finished individually," Tuchel told a news conference. "It's a little too early [for him] to start in a match, especially at Rennes' home.

"He is my player and when I think of a strong team, it includes him. If there is no solution for him, he will stay with us.

That leaves Mbappe to once again lead the line and help carry the load in his absence, which the French forward has done exceptionally well.

The club will then have a week to recover before taking on on August 25.