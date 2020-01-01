'He is an animal' - Former Italy striker Cassano claims he recommended Haaland to Juventus

The teenage striker is tearing up the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, but another forward says the Serie A champions could have got him first

Antonio Cassano says he recommended Erling Haaland to while he was still playing in - and was told the champions were already watching the striker.

Haaland moved to in January after catching the attention of major clubs across Europe with his performances for Red Bull Salzburg in the .

He chose to move to Dortmund, and has continued his electric form with superb scoring displays in the .

Former international Cassano says that Haaland could easily have been playing in Turin instead, having contacted Juve sporting director Piero Ausilio when the Norwegian was just starting to make his mark, to urge them to sign the teenager.

During an Instagram chat with fellow former Italian forward Christian Vieri, Cassano said: "When he started playing with Salzburg I recommended him to Ausilio, he said he had already spotted him".

Cassano knows something about scoring goals at the highest level, having played for , and both Milan clubs, as well as scoring 10 times in 39 senior international appearances, and he says Haaland has all the facets needed to be a truly great striker.

He said: "He keeps the team high, scores and knows how to play with both feet. He is an animal, he is not afraid of anything or anyone."

Haaland, however, seems happy that he made the right decision in moving to Dortmund, praising the club's supporters in a recent interview.

"To be honest, this has been one of the greatest moments in my whole life," said Haaland, who revealed he has been spending much of his time during coronavirus lockdown training, meditating and playing FIFA 20.

"When that happens, it is simply incredible and indescribable. It is pure goosebumps. Seeing the Yellow Wall and all these fans is just amazing. It is one of the greatest feelings you can have."

Haaland's incredible form has seen him compared to former Dortmund star Robert Lewandowski, though the 19-year-old singled out two other star names as his idols.

"I had a lot of idols as a child," he added. "But if I have to name two players, it would be Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic."