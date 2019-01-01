African All Stars

'He has let the whole country down' - Nigerians react to Siasia's Fifa ban

The 52-year-old was sanctioned by the world football ruling body for breaching the Fifa Code of Ethics

Following Fifa's lifetime ban on former Nigeria player and coach Samson Siasia, football followers took to social media to react.

On Friday, the independent Ethics Committee found Siasia guilty of art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the Fifa Code of Ethics which has resulted in his lifetime ban from football-related activities and a fine of CHF 50,000.

However, Nigerians are shocked by the situation the former youth coach has found himself in after he guided the country to silver and bronze medals at the 2008 Beijing and 2016 Rio Olympic Games respectively.

