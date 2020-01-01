'He didn't understand anything' - Immobile still angry at Emery for failed Sevilla stint

Now in the form of his life with Lazio, the striker believes he was not given a fair chances by his former boss

ace Ciro Immobile still looks back on his spell with a certain frustration, and lays the blame at Unai Emery's door for failing to shine in .

Immobile landed in Seville at the start of the 2015-16 season after a year in with .

The international failed to fire in , however, making just 15 appearances and scoring four goals before moving out on loan to halfway through his maiden campaign.

His Sevilla nightmare ended the following summer with a permanent switch to Lazio, where he has proved himself as a goalscorer of the highest quality with more than 100 strikes in less than four full seasons.

And he believes that Emery was the main culprit for making his Liga stay fall flat.

"I felt bad, I didn't have many chances. In January I thought of leaving but Emery asked me to stay," Immobile revealed on Instagram.

"At first I went out and scored two goals straight away, but then Emery took me out again and I thought, 'This guy didn't understand anything'.

"Let's just say that when you don't feel like part of a group, everything is useless."

Immobile's discomfort under Emery is a far cry from his current buoyant mood as Lazio push for the Scudetto.

He may have had to replace a club legend like Germany idol Miroslav Klose, but the striker could not wait to move to Rome.

"I wanted the Biancocelesti at all costs, I was happy. I quickly felt great, I liked the team and manager," he added.

"I came after Klose, but I didn't commit the same error I made at Dortmund: Lewandowski left and I felt the responsibility, at I preferred not to think about it.

"The relationship with Lotito? It's great and respectful, like with Tare and Peruzzi. Lazio is destined to remain on the up-and-up for years to come."