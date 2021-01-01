Hazel Nali bags first clean sheet as Hapoel Be'er Sheva claim maiden win

The Zambia international was in fine form for her side as they edged Hapoel Ra'anana in Thursday’s Israeli top-flight outing

Hazel Nali put up an impressive showing for Hapoel Be'er Sheva as they subdued Hapoel Ra'anana 2-0 in Thursday’s Ligat Al fixture.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has established herself at Be'er Sheva since completing her maiden professional move to the Israeli top-flight from Green Buffaloes, on a one-year deal last November.

The Zambia international was handed her sixth appearance as a starter and she gave a good account of herself between the post as her side claimed their first win of the 2020-21 campaign.

The hosts started the game on an impressive note and got their first breakthrough in the 17th minute courtesy of Arava Shahaf's strike.

On the brink of half-time, Or Erez bagged the second and winning goal of the encounter her brilliant header to guarantee the first win of the season for Andrea Bercholc's team.

Nali was in action from start to finish for her side and made several breathtaking saves to ensure a clean sheet for Be'er Sheva, along with Ghana's Blessing Agbomadzi.

Thanks to this result, Bercholc's side now occupy the sixth spot in the Ligat Al log having garnered five points from six games.

Be'er Sheva would be hoping to build on this impressive result when they travel to face Maccabi Emek Hefer on February 11.