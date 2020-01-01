Hazard's injury woes at Real Madrid continue ahead of Man City clash

The attacker has struggled for fitness following his move to Los Blancos and could nowbe set to miss their midweek Champions League clash

Eden Hazard's injury woes continue to plague the Belgian playmaker at after he was forced from the field during their defeat against in on Saturday.

The striker has struggled for fitness following his move to the Spanish capital from and looks to have been dealt a further blow ahead of their clash with .

The 29-year-old was making only his 10th league appearance of the term when he was taken off just beyond the hour-mark, as the visitors slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Ciutat de .

More teams

Hazard, who captained his country to a third-place finish in 2018’s World Cup in , arrived at Santiago Bernabeu with much fanfare ahead of the current campaign, full of promise as a new guiding light for Madrid’s attack.

His chances have been stymied though by a succession of injury problems, initially missing their season opener with a thigh strain which delayed his league debut until mid-September.

He was then sidelined for the best part of three months in November with an ankle injury sustained in a tackle from Thomas Meunier during Madrid’s Champions League clash with .

Hazard’s lay-off meant he missed several key ties for Zinedine Zidane’s side, including their first El Clasico of the campaign, their Supercopa de Espana win and their exit.

He made his return only days ago, against on February 16, but now looks poised, just under a week later, to be back on the sidelines once again.

The attacker’s problems stand in sharp contrast to his days at Stamford Bridge, where he missed only a clutch of Premier League games throughout his full tenure with the Blues.

Article continues below

Madrid meanwhile are still contending with the long-term absence of Marco Asensio, though they welcomed back James Rodriguez for their clash this weekend.

They will look to press the early advantage against Pep Guardiola’s visitors on Wednesday, as the English champions look to challenge on the European front once again this season.

The two sides will meet in the reverse clash on March 17 as they vie for a place in the quarter-finals.