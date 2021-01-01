Hazard ruled out of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Atalanta after fresh injury setback

The Belgian is set to take in another spell on the sidelines after missing first-team training on Monday

Eden Hazard has been ruled out of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Atalanta after suffering a fresh injury setback.

Hazard returned to action after a two-month lay-off to make a cameo appearance in Madrid's 2-1 Liga victory over Elche on Saturday, but has picked up another knock ahead of the club's latest European outing.

The Belgian winger sat out first-team training on Monday, with the Blancos subsequently confirming that he is suffering with a muscle issue.

What's been said?

A statement on Madrid's official website reads: "After the tests carried out today on our player Eden Hazard by Real Madrid's medical team, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Hazard medical report#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 15, 2021

How many other games will Hazard miss?

Madrid will have to try and qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals without Hazard on Tuesday night, having already gained a slight advantage in their last-16 tie with Atalanta by winning the first leg in Italy 1-0.

Depending on the severity of Hazard's latest injury, he could also be unavailable for selection when Zinedine Zidane's side take in a trip to Celta Vigo on March 20 as their defence of the Spanish top-flight crown continues.

The international break will come into effect after that fixture, with Belgium now sweating on a prized asset's fitness ahead of their opening set of 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Should Hazard be unable to travel, Madrid supporters will hope he can return to action in time for a Liga encounter against Eibar on April 4.

Hazard's injury nightmare at Madrid

Much was expected of Hazard when he completed a €100 million (£86m/$119m) move to Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, but he has so far been unable to live up to expectations due to a string of niggling injury problems.

The 30-year-old has only made 36 appearances for Madrid across all competitions to date, including just 20 starts from a possible 65 in the league, while recording a modest total of just four goals and seven assists.

