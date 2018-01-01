Hazard rediscovers scoring boots and warns rivals: Chelsea are back

The Belgian forward was back among the goals against Brighton, with his efforts helping to keep the Blues in the Premier League title hunt

Eden Hazard has warned Chelsea’s Premier League rivals that the Blues “are back” after rediscovering his own shooting boots in a 2-1 victory over Brighton.

Having suffered a shock defeat away at Wolves in early December, Maurizio Sarri’s side have bounced back in style.

They ended Manchester City’s unbeaten start to the season during a memorable performance at Stamford Bridge, before collecting three more precious points at the Amex Stadium.

Hazard ended a 12-match scoreless streak for club and country in that contest, with the Belgium international of the opinion that both he and his team-mates are back on top of their game.

He told Chelsea’s official website: “I like to score, but it’s not important for me.

“The most important thing is to win games, and we won. I scored, I’m happy, I’m enjoying my football at the moment, and that’s why I’m on the pitch.

“I always play with the same ability and quality. The feeling is always the same as a winger or a striker: to do my best and enjoy my football.”

A man currently filling a ‘false 9’ role for the Blues, added: “It was an important victory, especially the way we won.

“At the end it was hard to win the game, but the manager told us this was one of the most important games of the season, especially after a big game against Man City.

“We are back, and we just want to keep going and we will see at the end of the season.”

Chelsea were made to work a little harder against Brighton than they had hoped, with a 2-0 lead having been established inside 33 minutes.

They were, however, to get over the line and remain fourth in the table, eight points back on leaders Liverpool.

“We knew before the game, and we said at half-time, that we needed to score the third one because when you go 3-0 up it is not easy for the opponent to come back,” said Hazard.

“We didn’t, we conceded a goal and we could feel the pressure a bit in the last five, 10 minutes, but we managed the game well and we deserved to win.”

Chelsea’s attention now switches to a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Bournemouth on Wednesday, before wrapping up the calendar year with Premier League outings against Leicester. Watford and Crystal Palace.